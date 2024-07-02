A viral clip shows the result of a collision in which a BMW M4 high-performance sports car was crushed

The video captures the extent of the expensive mess, depicting the car's mangled interior and exterior

An X user, @pmcafrica, posted the clip, sparking a flood of responses as netizens raced to the mentions

An online clip of a wrecked BMW M4 sports car has gone viral. Image: @ThamiMasemola and Oliver Helbig

There are expensive accidents, and then there are ultra-expensive wrecks.

The owner of a brand-spanking-new BMW M4 — according to the narrator of a video doing the rounds on social media — knows all about the latter.

Clip of wrecked BMW M4 goes viral

A clip capturing the destroyed high-performance ride was posted by X user @pmcafrica.

The caption read:

"It's not always alcohol. Sometimes it's witchcraft or amasiko (tradition)."

It was an unsightly write-off after the collision in which it was involved obliterated the vehicle.

Its interior appears mangled as the person filming the car, after being taken to a scrapyard, assesses it.

While narrating additional details about the accident, the camera pans from the front to the rear, illustrating the extent of the wreckage.

However, the origin of the material is unknown.

A man's voice details:

"Yoh! Yoh, yoh, yoh, yoh, yoh! Bafethu, asiyekeni utshwala bafethu. Nayi iBMW M$. Ina seven days, only seven days, befethu, ithengiwe. Brand-new BMW M4 beyond repair. Asiyekeni utshwalo, bafethu, yoh. And lapho umuntu wakhona uphume e-right, engena inkinga. Brand-new BMW, yoh!"

Translated in English, the person recording details how the vehicle was a brand-new BMW M4, whose owner apparently escaped the wreckage unharmed.

He indicates the sports car had only been purchased seven days earlier.

He goes on to implore people, presumably more so those with a tendency to get behind the wheel under the influence, to quit drinking.

Netizens react to expensive wreckage

Naturally, the video got online users talking as it went viral on the X streets.

Clocking about 160,000 hits at the time of publishing the story, a debate raged about whether one reason or the other could result in the massive wreckage.

Briefly News looks at some of the responses.

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"Eish! They must make these new cars not start if you are over the limit. Blow to start."

@Dailybreezeza wrote:

"Nah, that's bad driving, bro."

@ishmaelsizwe offered:

"And stop having sex in the car."

