A BMW owner will be crying all the way to a steep car insurance excess after an expensive collision right from the dealership

An X user, @Zikamnyamane, shared a video of a wrecked BMW M2 Coupe, looking like anything but right after it was bought

Social media users raced to flood the post with some colourful opinions and hilarious commentary about the expensive mess

The owner of a BMW M2 Coupe will not be looking forward to footing a high car insurance excess after crashing his new ride. Images: @ThamiMasemola and Oliver Helbig

German cars are famous for their design excellence and sheer performance power, enough to turn even a conservative petrolhead into an adrenaline junky.

But one unlucky person fancying themselves a Lewis Hamilton in their BMW M2 Coupe 2024 would have wished they had put a pin on the false inkling within minutes of driving out of the dealership.

BMW M2 Coupe crashes after exiting dealership

That's because the wheels had very quickly come off on their short-lived escapade through the city streets — literally.

An X user, @Zikamnyamane, shared a viral video of the crashed BMW performance sports car, with a price tag starting from R1,485,000.

They captioned the post:

"When you buy your first car, buy Uno, Tazz or Kia, so you practice driving properly."

They may not have had the wrong idea about buying a cheap jalopy, considering the undesirable, expensive mess that becomes with performance cars.

The 54-second clip shows the BMW M2 Coupe with its driver's side door smashed in, the right side mirror hanging off, and the undercarriage crumpled.

The video reveals that the back wheel fell off after extensive damage to the rear right axle, wheel bearing and hub.

As the person filming circles the car, more damage is seen, including extensive damage to the right rear fender, bumper, and grill.

As it happens, a female's voice is heard briefly narrating the events leading up to the crash.

"It has just been bought today. They drove the car for less than 10 minutes from [the] BMW [dealership] nearby. The car came here flying after crashing into another one."

It was all quite undesirable for the owner, likely to cry all the way to a steep car insurance excess after the collision.

Funny side to costly BMW crash

Meanwhile, social media users poked fun at the fiasco, serving up a range of hilarious jokes and commentary.

@TKMaravilloso wrote:

"There’s this thing called advanced driving when you buy this type of vehicle cash. What happened to that?"

@mothloki said:

"The big problem is that they buy driver's licenses. Surely, this person did not know how to drive at all."

@MapsRealEstate_ offered:

"Wisdom comes with age. This motor is [too] powerful, even for the experienced."

Wrecked BMW M4 has SA cringing

