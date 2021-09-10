Covid19: Experts Believe Elections Could Turn Into Super Spreader Event

Local government elections are expected to be on 1 November this year and many experts believe that this could be a super spreader event

If enough people are vaccinated by 1 November, the chances of infections are lowered however this may be a near-impossible task

Doctors from Tygerberg Hospital are pleading with South Africans to get the jab in order to hamper the possibility of being infected with the dreaded Covid19 virus

Experts have stated that vaccines are crucial. University of Stellenbosch doctors recently stated that if people are not vaccinated by 1 November, the local government elections could potentially become a super spreader event.

The doctors, from Tygerberg Hospital, also revealed that an influx of Covid19 infections can be hampered if members of the public get the vaccine. The healthcare professionals also explained that a fourth wave of infections is imminent but can be lessened by mass vaccinations.

Over 95% of the patients in South African hospitals have not yet been fully vaccinated. Wolfgang Presier spoke with eNCA where he explained that at some point, everyone on earth will have been infected by Covid19.

The virologist added that people who have received the jab are more protected. He went on to say that if enough members of the public are vaccinated and immune, this could possibly help others around you.

The talks of a super spreader event were brought up when news broke that local government elections will be held on 1 November. Meaning thousands of South Africans will be heading to the polls to choose their leaders in the 257 municipalities in the country, according to BusinessTech.

Cope is not happy about the IEC giving the ANC special treatment

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Independent Electoral Commission has been criticised by the Congress of the People (COPE) for being supposedly owned by the governing party, the ANC.

COPE's remarks come after the IEC stated that it would allow political parties to register its candidates once again, after the Constitutional Court ruled that elections should happen no later than 1 November, according to TimesLIVE.

COPE deputy president Willy Madisha, addressed members of the press on Thursday and did not hold back on his criticism of the commission and their handling of the upcoming municipal elections.

Madisha also spoke out on the fact ANC withdrew its application to have candidate registration before the information was made public. He added that opposition parties are not afforded the same treatment as the ANC which, brings the IEC's credibility into question.

