South African Amapiano music artist Kabza De Small is back in the studio and is working on new music

The musician went viral after a video of him working on a piano trended, and this excited fans

Many yanos lovers are wondering if Kabza De Small could thrive in other genres such as deep house

Kabza De Small is working on new music. Image: kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

If you have ever wondered why Kabza De Small is referred to as the King of Amapiano, this viral video might prove it.

Kabza De Small previews new music

In a viral video on X posted by Amapiano blogger @TheYanosUpdate, Kabza De Small is working on new music to add to his highly successful catalogue. In the video, he is working the piano to produce what sounds like Deep House, another popular South African music genre.

This video gave fans the idea that Kabza might thrive in the genre like he did in Amapiano music.

Kabza cemented his name in the Mzansi history books as one the most successful artists who paved the way for more Amapiano stars. He collaborated with Ofentse Pitse and the Symphonic Orchestra to give a performance of a lifetime at the Red Bull Symphonic.

Can Kabza De Small fill up FNB Stadium?

Even podcaster MacG and Sol Phenduka are certain that Kabza has the ability to unite 96,000 music lovers at FNB Stadium.

"He changed the game, his catalogue is insane. People must give him flowers while he is still alive. There must not be any RIPs and this guy did this and only celebrated him when he is gone. Nobody in this country can fill up a stadium like Kabza De Small right now," MacG said.

SA amped for Kabza De Small's news music

Mzansi cannot wait for Kabza De Small's upcoming releases, saying he always gives it his all. However, a handful of people noticed that he could thrive in another genre similar to Amapiano called Deep House.

@MokwadiMo replied:

"The certified King of Piano!"

@Malivha_ said:

"Since last year, he has been cooking. The King of Amapiano."

@Landlesschild suggested:

"You go deep, or you go home."

@mzamo_free shared:

"My Goat missed the studio while he was in France. You can tell."

@sosman97 begged:

"Bro should just give us a jazz EP. He owes Mzansi at least one project! He gave a lot to the 2000s, now it's time for us to enjoy him as well."

@lennyblacc_SA complained:

"He is always working but never releases."

@ModiegiLakes asked:

"He can keep them. Always giving teasers, no releases. What did we do to deserve this?"

@samito_50 asked:

"He can leave that Amapiano and join us. Deep House, I can see the future is bright."

@Popiro2023 hailed:

"In life, everyone reaches the apex at some point. From there, it is downhill. Blessed are those who stay at the top for longer. Amen."

