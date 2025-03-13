Singer Mawhoo went viral recently after a video of her studio camp with her music producer and team went viral

In the video, Mawhoo is heard listening and vibing to her new Amapiano music that is yet to be released

Fans are anticipating nothing but hits, saying she sounds amazing, and some are certain she will make bangers

Mawhoo was recording in the studio. Image: @richmonalisa

Source: Instagram

Amapiano musicians are always at work in the studio. One of the heavyweights in the genre, MaWhoo, is certainly cooking up hits.

MaWhoo shares snippet of new song

South African singer MaWhoo was the talk of the town recently after her viral recording session video. A clip of her studio camp with her team has been making the rounds on social media.

An X page dedicated to all things Amapiano recently posted the video on X and said the song MaWhoo is cooking seems like another hit under her belt.

"A look inside MaWhoo’s studio camp!!! So much good music is going to come out of this camp," the page wrote in excitement.

The Ngilimele hitmaker was heard singing in her signature style while her team vibed to her new Amapiano music. Just recently, she sang a Gospel song and gained 200,000 likes on the video-sharing platform TikTok.

That is not all: MaWhoo also dipped her fingers in Maskandi music with her debut song with Mthandeni, Gucci, which became a massive hit in 2024.

The song even won the Ukhozi FM Song of the Year, ushering listeners into 2025. For once, this choice was agreed upon among all Ukhozi FM listeners despite the rivalry between Mthandeni and Khuzani Mpungose.

After winning the title, MaWhoo took to social media to thank her fans, saying: "Gucci. Song of the year, thank you again."

Mzansi reacts to MaWhoo's upcoming release

Fans said MaWhoo sounded amazing in the clip, and this led to many people saying she would be delivering another hit song.

@TS_Relow said:

"She literally sounds amazing in all her singing. How was it missed?"

@OnalennaPhatsh1 praised:

"This girl MaWhoo is something else. She fits in any genre."

@djstago gushed:

"Mawhoo sounds amazing. I cannot wait for the song"

@KapitaIzemba joked:

"I would really like to be the studio she’s in."

@TumiNkosi stated:

"She sold me forever on those 'Amazwe' vocals. She massages my spirit on that song."

MaWhoo's Gucci performance causes stir

In a previous report from Briefly News, after amapiano singer Mawhoo and Mthandeni released their collaboration, Gucci, the song has been rocking crowds everywhere. The singer often performs the hit song at her gigs, and in recent events, she was recorded singing and performing it.

However, in this particular video of her performing the song, people had negative things to say.

The first time MaWhoo debuted the song to her audience at a gig, she did a traditional Zulu dance. She received hate when people said she was doing too much and that she should have toned it down a bit and worn an appropriate outfit.

Source: Briefly News