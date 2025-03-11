Amapiano music producer and sometimes rapper/singer DJ Maphorisa has dropped a new meme again

Maphorisa was on Instagram Live previewing new music when a social media user took a portion of the video and made it into a meme

Instead of mocking DJ Maphorisa's new meme, some of the ladies have a change of heart and are calling him attractive

Manzi Nte hitmaker DJ Maphorisa has once again been made into a meme on social media. This time, a seemingly nonchalant Phori was eating a mango however, peeps found this memeable.

A new DJ Maphorisa meme has Mzansi on the floor.

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa trends as a new meme

The award-winning music producer and singer was eating a mango during his recent Instagram live session. A fan found it hilarious, so they took a portion of the video and turned him into a meme. Cassper Nyovest once tried to make himself a meme, and that backfired.

An X user @Nkabiikazii reacted to the video and shared the new meme with other X users.

Some of the ladies are now finding DJ Maphorisa attractive. Media personality @NalediMOfficial posted on X. See her post below:

This would not be the first time Phori was turned into a viral meme. In 2024, Phori went on live and cleared his name from the vampire accusations and explained how he always puts new artists into Amapiano.

A short clip of Phori saying, "It does not balance," quickly gained traction, and he also put up his arms in the video. People have been using the meme to express their confusion or disapproval of something.

DJ Maphorisa is now a new meme on social media.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to new DJ Maphorisa meme

Here are more of the reactions to the new meme below:

@Unusual_zwandz responded:

"I don’t care what y’all say, this man is gorgeous."

@bhekezinhle stated:

"Phori is a dangerous man for sho. White T and mango."

@isaac_blueprint said:

"I'm starting to believe this guy does this on purpose."

@MalesMatter1 argued:

"I don't understand people who make content eating, it's so disgusting. It's the same as someone who yawns in the middle of a voice note. Also, the ones doing makeup, it's so distracting."

@misof68388 said she finds Phori attartive:

"This is random, but muhle Phori shame."

@lebogang_mdala said:

"Can't wait for TikTok content creators to abuse it."

@101blackpower shared:

"I somehow don't take people who wear necklaces seriously. It looks very stupid to me."

@iamndindi_ joked:

"And on today's episode of is it funny or not?"

@zoem___joked:

"I lowkey want someone to upset him so he can go live and give us new bangers."

@Mpona11 laughed:

"Why am I laughing so much?"

@Nkocana_M replied:

"A beautiful handsome man."

