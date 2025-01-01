Maskandi artist Mthandeni ushered Ukhozi FM listeners into 2025 with his hit song Gucci

He collaborated with Mawhoo, and together, they released the gem, which gained massive success

It seems as though Ukhozi FM got it right this time, as there were fewer complaints from people

Mthandeni and Mawhoo's 'Gucci' was crowned the Song of the Year on Ukhozi FM. Image: @mthandeni_sk_king, mawhoo

Source: Instagram

Ukhozi FM had their annual ingoma ehlukanisa unyaka (Song of the Year contest), and it was none other than Gucci.

Mthandeni and MaWhoo's Gucci reigns supreme

Since its release, the Maskandi offering by Mthandeni and MaWhoo has reached numerous milestones. The song competed against the likes of other tough contenders, but it came out on top.

On Ukhozi FM, the song ushered listeners into 2025, and it seems as though this time, the radio station got it right.

The station was criticized for naming a particular song the song of the year, but people claimed not to have voted for it.

Mzansi reacts to Gucci being SOTY

Music lovers and Ukhozi FM listeners approved of this and said Mthandeni and MaWhoo deserved this, looking at the success the song has garnered.

@Mdu_DBN said:

"Well deserved."

@_officialMoss shared:

"It’s better than what they gave SA in 2023."

@visse_ss said:

"It is honestly well deserved."

@MtoloSam shared:

"We are happy. Very happy."

@Thandekamabuz said:

"Well deserved!! Mthandeni ft Mawhoo Gucci! I’m not complaining this year."

@ZUVW_ declared:

"There is only one Song of The Year In South Africa. If it's not confirmed by Ukhozi FM, unfortunately, it's not. Huge CONGRATULATIONS to MthandeniSK."

@Kagiesure revealed:

"I had the aux, and I played Gucci as the song of the year, and I am so proud of myself. Luckily, the people I am with are all Zulus, and I’ve never wanted the song of the year to be Maskandi until this beautiful song."

MaWhoo performs Gucci live

In a previous report from Briefly News, MaWhoo recently performed her hit collaboration, Gucci, at a gig, but her dress code sparked controversy.

A few netizens stated that she was underdressed and that she needed proper traditional attire to do the traditional Zulu dance.

Source: Briefly News