South Africa finally crossed over to the new year with some of our favourite songs

Various radio stations played their chosen song of the year, and Biri Marung ruled the airwaves nationwide

Mzansi weighed in on the songs and debated whether some deserved to be crossover tracks

'Biri Marung' was playlisted as Song of the Year across six radio stations. Image: official.mr_pilato

Source: Instagram

After much debate, we finally got to hear which tracks earned the Song of the Year title.

What was the 2024 Song of the Year?

We finally crossed over to 2025, and the question on everybody's lips was finally answered - what's the Song of the Year?

In usual fashion, people who got a chance to listen to the radio during the countdown and crackling fireworks were fortunate enough to hear which song crossed over to the year - courtesy of the different radio stations.

Twitter (X) users PianoConnectSA and CruzLuvDelux shared lists of the songs that crossed over to 2025 across the country, including MaWhoo and Mthandeni's hit song, Gucci and Vocalist Kharishma's Chokeslam.

Unsurprisingly, Ego Slimflow, Mr Pilato and Tebogo G Mashego's Biri Marung ruled the airwaves across six radio stations, from Metro FM to Motsweding FM:

Here's what Mzansi said about the Songs of the Year

Netizens debated on whether some of the tracks deserved the title:

Rinae80564 said:

"Every tribe is doing their own thing, and it is nice to see."

_Kay_Tenza wrote:

"Khari deserves it."

ZUVW_ argued:

"There is only one Song of The Year in South Africa. If it's not confirmed by Ukhozi FM, unfortunately, it's not. A huge congratulations to MthandeniSK."

Flyonexxx2 posted:

"Biri Marung should have been number 1."

Seago_SG showed love to Kharishma::

"So happy for Kharishma, she deserved it after the hits she dropped."

noziphomash was disappointed:

"I really thought Ebasini would make it."

Queen_Flo_ responded:

"Sol deserves this. Yhoo, that song is beautiful!"

