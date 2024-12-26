Kabza De Small recently treated his fans to a new track as an unexpected Christmas gift

The DJ/ producer dropped his new spiritual Amapiano banger, Nasempini , but it seems not everyone is feeling it

While some fans praised the track, others said their GOAT missed the mark this time around

Eish, it seems Kabza De Small's Christmas gift didn't get the reaction he had hoped for.

Kabza De Small drops new song

To celebrate Christmas, Kabza De Small treated fans to a much-needed release and shared his latest song, Nasempini.

The song is in collaboration with the Spirit Of Praise choir and features Ayanda Ntanzi, Stakey, and fellow Scorpion Kings member, DJ Maphorisa.

Nasempini is another Spiritual Amapiano tune that's sure to turn any nightclub and pub spot into a place of worship.

We saw this when Imithandazo dominated the charts and was played at every club and eatery, and it looks like Kabza may have another hit on his hands:

Mzansi weighs in on Kabza De Small's new song

Fans praised Kabza for releasing another hit:

thusijay praised Kabza:

"You are not the king of Amapiano for nothing. Kabza, you are the best!"

b0iky wrote:

"Kabza, thank you. I've been waiting for this song."

teekay02_ thanked Kabza:

"Grootman, we thank you for this wonderful masterpiece. Merry Christmas to you, too."

nkokhe_official was impressed:

"The production is on another level!"

Meanwhile, others weren't at all impressed with Papta's new release and gave it a massive thumbs-down:

AtiredXo said:

"I listened to it, and you know what, my king should have kept this one to himself."

Xolani033618101 suggested:

"I think we should start looking for a new king."

Khanya354689 raised the cheating allegations:

"Since he was seen in bed with other women, his music has gotten very different."

Kabza De Small wins GQ Magazine award

In more Kabza De Small updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ/ producer's award.

GQ Magazine crowned him Musician of the Year, and his loyal supporters believed he was most deserving of the title.

