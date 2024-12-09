Kabza De Small was recently named the Musician of the Year by GQ Magazine

The Amapiano superstar received an award at the South Africa Men of The Year Awards, and fans felt it was well-deserved

Mzansi sang Papta's praises and congratulated him on the accolade, while others debated on the award

Kabza De Small was crowned Musician of the Year by GQ Magazine. Images: kabelomotha_.

Kabza De Small is on a winning streak after bagging another award for consistently shifting the culture.

Kabza De Small wins GQ Magazine award

Another day, another win for Kabza De Small, and this Amapiano star just keeps collecting accolades left, right and centre.

After winning big at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs), where he walked away with three awards for Isimo with Mthunzi, the Imithandazo hitmaker bagged a win at the 2024 GQ South Africa Men of The Year Awards.

Papta was awarded the Musician of the Year award for his efforts in pioneering Amapiano and consistently upholding his title as the King of Amapiano.

Among the winners was Tyla, who was crowned Entertainer of the Year for her strides since shooting to global stardom:

Mzansi reacts to Kabza De Small's win

Fans showed love to Kabza and said his award was well-deserved:

tswelomosenyi was happy:

"Amapiano artists and Amapiano as a genre keep winning; I really love it here."

Vuyo_Gatsheni said:

"I sleep so well at night knowing that South African music is in safe hands with this oke right at the heart of it."

capetown.can.guide showed love to Kabza:

"Congratulations to the King of Amapiano."

Meanwhile, others debated on who deserved the award:

YV_YIKES argued:

"Excuse me? Not to take the shine from him, but Kelvin Momo gave us two fire albums this year. How is Kabza Musician of the Year?"

KgalixGunn said:

"Momo deserves it if we are being honest."

MajolaII_ listed:

'Kelvin Momo, Babalwa, Tyla, Kabza."

Scorpion Kings preview new music

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa teasing new music.

The Scorpion Kings had fans losing their minds after remixing a classic South African song.

