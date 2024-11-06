Sizwe “Reason” Alakine Celebrates 1st SAMA Win for ‘Imithandazo’: “Don’t Let Them Talk Down on You”
- Reason recently celebrated his first win at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs)
- The rapper, who now goes by Sizwe Alakine, was awarded for his work on Mthunzi and Kabza De Small's Imithandazo
- Fans were proud, showing love to Reason and congratulated him on the amazing win
Reason bagged his first SAMA award after 20 years in the music industry!
Reason celebrates first SAMA win
Sizwe "Reason" Alakine is beaming with pride after returning from the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) with a new accessory for his trophy cabinet.
The rapper-turned-Amapiano star's collaboration with Mthunzi and Kabza De Small's Imithandazo from their joint album, Isimo, landed him a win, and he couldn't hide his excitement.
Taking to his Twitter (X) page, the Dali hitmaker shared the news with a testimony of how far he had come in the music industry:
"My first ever SAMA award after 20 years in the game. Crazy! Let me be the living testimony of what happens when you don’t let them talk down on you for doing what they can't do.
"Stay low, keep firing, and it won’t be too long if you endure."
Mzansi shows love to Reason
Netizens congratulated the rapper on his big win. Even his rumoured girlfriend, Gigi Lamayne, dropped a comment:
South African rapper, Gigi Lamayne, said:
"The ascension."
SlayingGoliath showed love to Reason:
"Well-deserved. I've been a longtime fan since the Koolout Era and even before then."
Kvsh_Molton posted:
"God's timing changes everything. You really deserve it!"
Kingleelevelz3 praised Reason:
"Giving up doesn't speed it up. Congratulations to The Mass!"
mrerror93 wrote:
"You're really good, bafo! You have been under-appreciated for far too long!"
93kings7 responded:
"You really deserve this, groetman!"
