De Mthuda was apparently excluded from his own performance at the South African Music Awards

His management claims that he was asked to wait in his car while, unbeknownst to them, his featured artists performed without him

Peeps weren't happy and called the SAMA organisers out for their incompetence

De Mthuda was reportedly excluded from his SAMA performance. Images: Twitter/ DeMthudaSA, Instagram/ demthudasa

Source: Getty Images

Apparently, there was drama at the SAMAs after De Mthuda was excluded from his own performance.

SAMAs allegedly snub De Mthuda

The Arthur Mafokate and Chomme performance is apparently not the only thing that sparked controversy at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

De Mthuda has reportedly spoken out after being excluded from his own performance despite being invited by the organisers and producers of the prestigious event.

According to TshisaLIVE, the Landlord hitmaker was asked to wait in his car to later be fetched for his performance.

However, the wait extended to over an hour, only for Mthuda to discover that the performance had passed. Apparently, only his featured artists got to hit the stage while he waited in his car, and his team was extremely disappointed:

"Despite arriving on time and ready to perform, De Mthuda waited for over an hour. The producers proceeded to film the performance with only the featured artists, completely omitting De Mthuda."

Mzansi reacts to De Mthuda SAMA blunder

Netizens aren't impressed with the SAMAs and called them out for doing De Mthuda dirty:

Leon Payn said:

"Only in South Africa can this happen."

Moreshka Lebona wrote:

"We are the kings of incompetence in this country."

Mikel Prince SbhaKa was stunned:

"There’s a lot that is happening in this country."

Londy Patson suspected:

"They intentionally insulted him, knowing they will apologise later. As long as they did what they wanted to do."

Bryan Mlangeni wasn't shocked:

"That’s Mzansi for you."

Sisanda Sibongisipho suggested:

"He must sue them."

Ntsiki Mazwai reacts to Arthur Mafokate's performance

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Ntsiki Mazwai's comment about Arthur Mafokate's SAMA performance.

The controversial podcaster claimed that alleged criminals are never punished in South Africa but instead rewarded.

Source: Briefly News