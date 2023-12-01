Amapiano producer De Mthuda has been awarded for his excellent execution of his The Landlord album

The Sgudi Snyc hitmaker celebrated the EP marking over 621 million streams with a video of his large plaque

Amapiano fans and celebville joined in the excitement, sending him joyous congratulatory messages

Amapiano music hitmaker De Mthuda has seen his hard work bearing fruit as his The Landlord album reached remarkable heights.

De Mthuda’s ‘The Landlord’ album has marked an unbelievable 621 million streams. Images: @demthudasa

The John Wick hitmaker closes the year with an extraordinary win a few months after he rewarded himself with a Mercedes-Benz V-class minibus.

De Mthuda celebrates The Landlord album hitting 621 million streams with 1 video

De Mthuda took to his Instagram to celebrate the success with a video showing off his massive plaque in front of his white V300D Benz and captioned the video:

"621 000 000 Streams✨ I’m Humbled."

Check out his video below:

Netizens celebrate De Mthuda's The Landlord success

His fans and celebville buzzed with excitement after learning that his album had marked multi-million streams and congratulated him for his great job and said:

thuliphongolo was excited:

"Free champagne for us again! I’m so happy! Congratulations John Wick."

kalashnikov_kala predicted:

"Billionaire Boys Club."

djmaphorisa agreed:

"Billionaire!"

speedstabro congratulated:

"Well deserved dawg! Much love to you & everybody involved in this project!"

iam_soula added:

"The best in the game. Well done DJ Mthuda."

fezifezekile agreed:

"Well deserved! Thank you for your music."

atl_biz_broker1 said:

"Congratulations, my brother. You always drop hot stuff."

temo_koena29 called it:

"It can only be 'The Landlord'."

bheks.codes congratulated:

"Danko DJ Mthuda! Your catalogue is dope..."

karabelo____ affirmed him:

"So freaking overdue! You are so deserving of this and more!"

palesa_makhudu remembered:

"That album pulled us through lockdown shame! Hit after hit. 7 days ngivike 'John Wick'."

