John Wick hitmaker De Mthuda celebrated a new win as he bought himself a new whip

De Mthuda posted on social media and showed off his new wheels, which are a powerful Mercedes Benz minivan

Netizens congratulated him and invited themself to test his new ride should he ever be in the neighbourhood

Amapiano hitmaker spoiled himself with a new Benz. Image: @demthudasa

Amapiano hitmaker De Mthuda bagged himself a fresh new Mercedes Benz.

The Sgudi Snyc hitmaker recently got himself a Mercedes Benz V-Class V300D, and netizens love his new set of wheels.

De Mthuda cops new vehicle shares video on TikTok

De Mthuda, whose real name is Mthuthuzeli Khoza, shared his new whip on his TikTok account.

In the video, he stands proudly in front of his new whip while receiving the car dealer's keys. The smile on his face shows how excited he is to be rolling in the new car.

De Mthuda's nominations and success

De Mthuda recently released an album titled Story to Tell Vol 2. It's a continuation of his first album, Story to Tell Vol 1, which he released three years ago. De Mthuda was nominated the best Amapiano music producer, Best amapiano Produced Song and Best Album of the Year at the 2021 South African Amapiano Awards.

He was nominated as the Favourite DJ at the 2022 DSTV Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards. 2020 he was also nominated for the Record of the Year at the South African Music Awards. He's also known for his hit album The Landlord, featuring artists like Sir Trill, Daliwonga, Kabza de Small and Bacardi amapiano hitmaker Focalistic.

Watch the video here:

South Africans love De Mthuda's new car

Netizens clapped their hands for him and congratulated him on his new car.

Shaunstylish said:

“Congratulations, bro.”

Stoner bwoy remarked:

“My number one.”

Low pess commented:

“Congratulations De Mthuda. God bless you more.”

Official Wamdile added:

“Congratulations. More achievements, more everything.”

Nelly invited herself.

“Can I tag along for a spin when you’re in the hood?”

John Wick box office attributed to Amapiano song according to netizens

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that it was thanks to De Mthuda's hit song John Wick that Keanu Reeve's movie, John Wick, was a box office hit in Mzansi.

The movie came out in March and made a stunning R7 million in cinemas.

Netizens were convinced that De Mthuda's song immortalised the character and helped the movie rack up the paper at cinemas.

