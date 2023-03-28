Jon Wick: Chapter 4 came out guns blazing on its opening weekend in South African cinemas and beat competing films

The movie made a whopping R7 million at the Box Office despite the harsh economic climate in Mzansi

Amapiano fans said Keanu Reeves' popularity in SA shot through the roof when De Mthumda and Sir Trill immortalised his character with their song named after him

Keanu Reeves at the set and the premier of J'on Wick'. Image: @keanuital

Source: Instagram

The John Wick movie franchise has resonated with South African audiences, and they showed up in numbers at the opening weekend of its fourth chapter.

Jon Wick leads at SA Box Office

The film premiered in Mzansi on March 24 and is currently leading at the local Box Office, making R7 million this past weekend, reported TimesLIVE.

The movie starring Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas is distributed at local cinemas by Filmfinity, and it looks like people have been waiting for the franchise's fourth instalment.

According to News24, Reeves reprises his role as a hitman and will once again share a screen with Laurence Fishburne, who was also his costar in the Matrix films.

SA netizens discuss the film on social media

Terry Bosch said:

"Very disappointing movie. Not good at all."

Anele Kabingesi mentioned:

"Thanks to De Mthuda and Sir Trill for making Jon Wick famous."

Sibusiso Khambule shared:

"It was a good idea to end it here.. Theres no going forward after this one.. Great movie, he fought and conquered! His mission is completed!"

Oskido Bolg wrote:

"All the chapters never disappointed and I'm looking forward to this chapter when it hits Netflix."

Ilze Kruger asked:

"So about 7 people went and watched the film in the cinema this weekend considering the price of films and snacks."

Source: Briefly News