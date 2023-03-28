Mzansi's pride Thuso Mbedu's film The Woman King grossed R18 million in South African theatres

Phil Mphela, an entertainment commentator, revealed that the movie grossed millions after a 25-week run in Mzansi cinemas

Mzansi was unimpressed by The Woman King's R18 million earnings, claiming that it was too low when converted to dollars

Thuso Mbedu shows why many people trust her to fly the South African flag high on international stages. The actress' film, The Woman King, grossed R18 million in South African cinemas.

In The Woman King, Thuso shared the screen with big names like Viola Davis and John Boyega. The stars brought the historical action drama to life, which is why it debuted with $19.1 million (over R346 940 000) at the box office, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Mzansi disappointed by The Woman King's South African earnings

Taking to Twitter, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared a tweet announcing that The Woman King bagged over R18 million in Mzansi. Peeps weren't impressed after converting the earnings to dollars which is $982,819.50.

Some people took advantage of the opportunity to criticise the film, claiming that the plot was confusing to them.

Thuso Mbedu wins the Black Reel Award for her outstanding performance in The Woman King

2023 began with a bang for Thuso, whose work in The Woman King earned her worldwide fame and awards.

In February, Briefly News reported that Mbedu had won a Black Reel Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Actress. The international award ceremony recognises African-American film achievements in feature films, independent films, and television shows.

Responding to the incredible news, Mzansi peeps said they were proud of the actress because she deserved the award after her international breakthrough in 2022.

Thuso Mbedu flaunts incredible figure in a stunning dress at The Woman King premiere: "She ate the look"

In related news, Briefly News reported that Thuso Mbedu oozed elegance at the premiere of her movie, The Woman King. The award-winning actress stars alongside stars such as Viola Davis and Siv Ngesi.

The world has been waiting in anticipation for the release of the action-packed movie, and it seems the wait is finally over.

The Underground Railroad actress headed to her Twitter page to share stunning pictures from The Woman King's world premiere. The actress posed alongside her co-stars from the movie in the pictures circulating on social media.

