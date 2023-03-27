Lady Du revealed that she would release her new album, Song is Queen , following the release of her track, Wishy Wishy

The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker announced the exciting news when she shared the Wishy Wishy poster

South African music lovers said they are eagerly anticipating Lady Du's return to the music scene after her short break

Lady Du announced that she would make a big album comeback after a brief hiatus from music to focus on her side hustles.

Lady Du shared that her next album 'Song Is Queen' will drop next month. Image: ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

TshisaLIVE reported that the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker's fans could expect a 20-track album titled Song is Queen soon.

Lady DU announces Song is Queen following the release of Wishy Wishy

Lady Du took to Instagram before releasing Wishy Wishy to share the poster for the new track while also announcing plans for a new hit album.

The star expressed that she feels honoured to be afforded the opportunity by Apple Music even though she is an independent artist.

"I appreciate everything you guys have done for me."

Mzansi excited about Lady Du's new album

The amapiano musician's Song Is Queen album announcement trended on social media, with fans saying they can't wait for their fave to bless them with new hit songs.

@imageclass101 said:

"Your journey to where you are today was never an easy one! However, today we thank God. I'm proud of you sis. Continue being a vessel!"

@avelamawisa shared:

"It’s giving Elsa wamaPiano ❄️❄️❄️❄️ Let’s go."

@casey_wa_sibbs03 posted:

"I can't wait."

@rocktea_lsm wrote:

"You deserve it Dudu. You've been working overtime."

@diop8__tjejamba replied:

"Let's go! Danko Lady Du ❤️"

@_tysn.lajefa commented:

"This is great shlobo ❤️"

@__yall_took_the_cool_names__ added:

"All the way to the top."

Lady Du addresses beef with K.O

Lady Du is at her peak in her career, which comes with public scrutiny, especially given her personality of frequently calling out "lies" in the music industry.

According to ZAlebs, she recently got into an online feud with rapper K.O after exposing him for "lying" about SETE reaching gold, claiming that she is bigger than him.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after K.O dissed her in his freestyle Forecast 23, Lady Du slammed the Caracara hitmaker, saying:

“No man should ever come for a woman’s bread and butter, no matter what the situation is. We all don’t have the same set-up. I’m not signed to no record label that helps push my music, so, yes, my music might be dated, but it did what it had to. I respect people and educate where I can."

Big Zulu and Sjava drop first song collaboration Umbayimbayi, Inkabi Zezwe's fans already love hit track

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu and Sjava trended after releasing their highly anticipated joint song Umbayimbayi. The track is the first collaboration between the Isibuko hitmaker and Nkabi.

According to ZAlebs, Inkabi Records producer and artist Xowla Shabalala described the song's sound as an Afropop ballad with Maskandi elements.

After Umbayimbayi was released on March 24, peeps immediately took to Twitter. Many internet users believe the song is a hit and deserves the attention it is currently receiving.

