Thuso Mbedu came out dressed to kill at the premiere of the highly-anticipated movie The Woman King

The actress was alongside co-stars such as South African actor and drag queen Siv Ngesi and award-winning actress Viola Davis

Mbedu left her followers salivating with her incredible figure-hugging dress at the elegant event

Thuso Mbedu oozed elegance at the premiere of her movie, The Woman King. The award-winning actress stars alongside stars such as Viola Davis and Siv Ngesi.

Thuso Mbedu showed off her stunning curves at the premiere of her movie, 'The Woman King'. Image: @thuso.mbedu.

Source: Instagram

The world has been waiting in anticipation for the release of the action-packed movie, and it seems the wait is finally over.

The Underground Railroad actress headed to her Twitter page to share stunning pictures from The Woman King's world premiere. The actress posed alongside her co-stars from the movie in the pictures circulating on social media. She wrote:

"Friday was the world premiere of @WomanKingMovie. My heart is full."

Mzansi was left at a loss for words with Thuso Mbedu's stunning look. The US-based South African celebrity looked all kinds of elegant in a figure-hugging black dress. Mbedu completed the look with a simple but classy hairdo. Fans flocked to the post's comments section to marvel at her stylish look.

@sibusiso_mthiya said:

"We are proud of you back home."

@mtura_hna commented:

"I see the other ninja made in the Mix with Siv as well."

@Ceeyazulu added:

"Truly amazing talent Congrats!!! you deserve all great treasures life has to offer...take care"

@michaelmatebe_ wrote:

"You're doing amazing sweetie.. Heeee I want la headpiece ka @iamSivN."

