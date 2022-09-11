Controversial rapper Big Xhosa has penned an emotional message to announce the release date for his highly anticipated EP titled Almost Time

The star said it took him a while to release the body of work because he was overthinking too much

He also explained the significance of the cover image, which shows him sitting on a toilet seat, saying his artistic side has never allowed him to do the normal stuff

Big Xhosa's highly anticipated body of work is finally coming next month, and his followers can't wait. The controversial rapper who rose to prominence for his diss track said the Almost Time EP will drop on 7 October 2022.

Big Xhosa has penned an emotional note to announce the release date of his EP, 'Almost Time'. Image: @bigxhosa.

Source: Instagram

The Inyile hitmaker has been teasing the release of the body of work for a while on his social media pages, and his fans have been waiting anxiously.

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, the rapper poured his heart out in a touching message on his Instagram page. He said he had been thinking twice about releasing the EP, but he feels it is time. He also explained the meaning of EP's cover art, saying his artistic side has always refused to do ordinary things. He wrote:

"It’s finally happening, my first body of work titled “ALMOST TIME” is dropping on the 7th of October 2022. I’ve sat down on this for a long time, overthinking it. Trying to figure out the purpose of this EP/project until I found meaning. This cover art is more than just me sitting on the toilet seat. My artistic side has always refused to do normal things."

Big Xhosa also thanked his fans for their unwavering support urging them to listen to his work and "spread this to the world with me and share everywhere... You all I got."

