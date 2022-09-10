Social media is split after some stars took to their pages to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, 8 September

Peeps have slammed some celebs who are mourning The Queen, accusing them of having double standards

Pearl Thusi made her stance clear when she posted some pictures of the late Princess Diana on her page

Pearl Thusi has fired shots at fans calling her out for posting snaps of Princess Diana. Image: @pearlthusi.

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi has fired back at peeps calling her out for posting pictures of Princess Diana on her page.

The actress caused a buzz when she posted a video of a woman saying that people should not be policed over the way they are mourning their former oppressors.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Queen Sono star shared some pictures of Princess Diana. Pearl Thusi's fans called her out over the post, but she fired back, telling them to forget about it if they didn't understand the post's meaning. She said:

"Guys, if you don’t get why I’ve posted what should be Queen Diana… IF YOU DONT GET IT- forget about it."

Peeps flooded the star's comments section with mixed reactions.

@nollymckay said:

"Not social media picking sides."

@matencheseage added:

"Diana open the pearly gates now they are saying I can't get in #Karma"

@pinkyweah commented:

"The original queen… I crown u in heaven."

@zandels_n wrote:

" I see people are catching feelings thinking it's the queen."

@reeloceo noted:

"She will remain our Queen in our hearts"

@philile1504 said:

"I still believe loyagogo was behind Diana's death...my mom obsessed about Diana it was so sad that such a young life was lost!"

@forties_fitness added:

"Is she also wearing stolen diamonds "

@cookedzulu commented:

"Queen of Hearts You ran your race!"

@jack_knifedsa added:

"She will always be the queen of our hearts ♥️"

@lordmla wrote:

"Princess Diana ❤️"

King Charles III: New British Monarch vows to rule with respect in 1st address

In other news, Briefly News also reported that King Charles III delivered his first address to the British public and the world on Friday, September 9, 2022, beginning with a tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.

He praised his mother for making sacrifices for duty, dedication and devotion.

"In her life of service, we saw that abiding love of tradition together with that fearless embrace of progress which makes us great as nations," the King said.

Source: Briefly News