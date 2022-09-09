King Charles III spoke to the British people and the rest of the world in his first address, promising to serve diligently in the remaining years' God will grant him

He paid glowing tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday for her devoted service, among others

Being the firstborn of his mother, he ascended to the throne following her death on Thursday, September 8, 2022

King Charles III delivered his first address to the British public and the world on Friday, September 9, 2022, beginning with a tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.

He praised his mother for making sacrifices for duty, dedication and devotion.

"In her life of service, we saw that abiding love of tradition together with that fearless embrace of progress which makes us great as nations," the King said.

King Charles III makes a televised address to the Nation and the Commonwealth from the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace in London. Source: Getty Images

He promised that as her mother did with devotion, he too would uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of the United Kingdom.

"And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the Realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life," he added.

He ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday, September 8, 2022, becoming the oldest person to be crowned a British monarch.

