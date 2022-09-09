Angie Motshekga, the Minister of Basic Education's heartfelt tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, was not well received

Motshekga took social media to remember Her Majesty fondly and even stated that South Africans were sad about her passing

Social media users were not having it, and many believed she could have paid tribute without involving the whole country

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga's tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II's death has sparked some social media outrage.

After Her Majesty's passing on Thursday, 8 September, Motshekga issued a short statement on her Twitter account and said the Queen's death left South Africans sad.

The longest reigning British Monarch died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon, surrounded by her loved ones who rushed to be by her side. The Royal family lamented that the Queen died peacefully, according to BBC.

Motshekga spoke fondly of the late Queen in her tweet and even mentioned that she was a beautiful woman. She wrote:

"She was a Queen, a leader and a beautiful woman. We will remember you, Queen, as South Africans, we're so sad about this news. Ulale ngoxolo. #QueenElizabeth"

While her message might have been sincere, South Africans quickly jumped to the comment section to call her out. Some people were disappointed that Motshekga stated that "all" South Africans were sad about the Queen's passing when some people were unbothered.

Even Carl Niehaus, the African National Congress's, the suspended uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson, also lambasted Motshekga and accused the late Queen of being a zama zama because she owned priced diamond that was stolen from South Africa.

Here's what other South Africans ad to say about Motshekga's tribute:

@Mmadikgosi_23 said:

"Leave us out of this one."

@MogaleGodfather said:

"She was a thief and a racist! Where do you get off talking such rubbish?! You bloody agent! To think that you are a Minister of Education is absolutely shocking! No wonder your pass aggregate is 30% absolutely horrendous!"

@Coady_Lion said:

"As South Africans? Do you want us to do the same thing that we did to Motsepe when he told Trump that "Africa loves you"?"

@NubianSen said:

"As South Africans", We didn’t appoint you as our spokesperson. Count some of us out!

President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa's office released a statement on Thursday, 9 September, celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign as "a noble and virtuous example" to the world.

President Ramaphosa extended his sincere and profound condolences to His Majesty King Charles III on the passing of his mother, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday, 8 September, at 96, after 70 years of rule. The Queen was Britain's longest-ruling Monarch.

