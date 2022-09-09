Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, has died at the age of 96

President Cyril Ramaphosa offered words of condolence to the British royal family and the citizens of the UK

Ramaphosa lauded the Queen as an extraordinary public figure who lived a remarkable life

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa's office released a statement on Thursday, 9 September, celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign as "a noble and virtuous example" to the world.

President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, where he reminisced about his visit with her at Buckingham Palace. Image: Steve Parsons/WPA Poo

Source: Getty Images

President Ramaphosa extended his sincere and profound condolences to His Majesty King Charles III on the passing of his mother, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday, 8 September, at 96, after 70 years of rule. The Queen was Britain's longest-ruling monarch.

President Ramaphosa said that Queen Elizabeth II's life and legacy would be remembered fondly by many worldwide.

Ramaphosa recollected meeting the Queen in 2018 during the last Commonwealth meeting in London. The president and Queen Elizabeth looked at letters that former president Nelson Mandela sent Her Majesty.

According to Daily Maverick, Ramaphosa said the letters were a poignant reminder of the strong affection between Mandela and Queen Elizabeth II. Mandela and the queen's close relationship was highlighted by the former South African president affectionately addressing Her Majesty as "my dear Elizabeth'.

President Ramaphosa said the nation's thoughts and prayers are with the royal family and the citizens of the UK as they grieve their tragic loss, News24 reports.

South Africa weigh in on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts on Ramaphosa's words of condolence.

@Ghost25442373 said:

"Don’t include us! Say on Behalf of your yourself, your corrupt government and family."

@VeLHova pointed out:

"Northern Ireland still fighting for independence Mr president"

Source: Briefly News