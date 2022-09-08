President Cyril Ramaphosa has released a statement congratulating Liz Truss on her appointment as the new British Prime Minister

Ramaphosa says that the relationship between SA and the UK will continue to grow under Truss's leadership

Truss, who is the new leader of the Conservative Party, is the third female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

CAPE TOWN - Following the selection of Liz Truss as the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed optimism that South Africa's relationship with the United Kingdom would continue to expand "from strength to strength."

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the appointment of Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom bodes favourably for SA-UK relations. Image: Carl Court & Thomas Lohnes

Source: Getty Images

President Ramaphosa congratulated Truss on her appointment on Wednesday, 7 September, after she had an audience with Queen Elizabeth II.

According to EWN, Truss is the UK's third female prime minister and has been appointed to replace Boris Johnson.

The new Conservative Party leader promises to repair the country's struggling economy by focusing on energy and health.

News24 reported that Ramaphosa released a statement saying that South Africa and the UK have a strong history of friendly relations.

Ramaphosa added that he is excited to work with Truss to enhance the two countries' links of cooperation and friendship.

South Africans react to President Ramaphosa's statement

South Africans weighed in on Ramaphosa's message of congratulations on social media.

Here are some comments:

@SurferSilverza posted:

"Given that Cyril is a Russian apologist, I sincerely hope she put him straight through to voicemail."

@kalushi_01 said:

"@CyrilRamaphosa must STOP with congratulations and start packing his bags, because we’re tired tired of his LIES and rampant CORRUPTION as South Africans!!!"

@paul_hammerton5 added:

"Now Cyril, take some notes on how it should be done."

@Likuwe436165871 commented:

"Ramaphosa congratulates his new boss "

