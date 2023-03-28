Uncle Waffles Drops Poster of Upcoming Album ‘Asylum’, Amapiano Fans Extremely Excited: “This Is Iconic”
- South African musician Uncle Waffles announced that she would be releasing her new album, Asylum, on March 31
- On Instagram, The Tanzania hitmaker shared the cover art for Asylum as well as a photo of the tracklist
- Mzansi music fans who love Uncle Waffles' sound shared that they are excited about the new body of work
DJ Uncle Waffles plans to take over 2023 by releasing a full album called Asylum after her debut album Red Dragon ruled the streets.
TshisaLIVE reported that the album earned Waffles the respect she deserves, as many people still doubted her music catalogue after she blew up on social media.
Proving she's indeed talented, Uncle Waffle's Red Dragon became one of the most streamed albums on Apple Music in Mzansi, and she's ready to rule again with Asylum.
Uncle Waffles announces Aslyum and fans can't keep calm
Taking to Instagram, Uncle Waffles shared a poster for Asylum and a tracklist. Peeps went crazy, saying they couldn't wait for the release on March 31.
@swervox3 said:
"I'm proud of you."
@shopshirma shared:
"It’s giving Harley Quinn. I love it."
@ncpcash posted:
"Wifey is dropping."
@jagermeistersouthafrica replied:
"We are ready!"
@skuducontent commented:
"Cover art is a solid 10."
@ntobeko.walaza wrote:
"This is iconic!"
@aya.msani_official added:
"Congratulations my baby ❤️"
Uncle Waffles' DJing talent receives Drake and Omarion's praise
Uncle Waffles, whose real name is Lungelihle Zwane, has been making international waves. If she isn't winning awards like Best DJ Africa at the African Muzik Magazine Awards, she is being recognised by international musicians.
According to TshisaLIVE, Drake and Omarion acknowledged Uncle Waffles' incredible talent behind the decks.
“You [are] something special. Congratulations. I had a blast,” said Omarion.
