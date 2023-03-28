South African musician Uncle Waffles announced that she would be releasing her new album, Asylum, on March 31

On Instagram, The Tanzania hitmaker shared the cover art for Asylum as well as a photo of the tracklist

Mzansi music fans who love Uncle Waffles' sound shared that they are excited about the new body of work

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

DJ Uncle Waffles plans to take over 2023 by releasing a full album called Asylum after her debut album Red Dragon ruled the streets.

Uncle Waffles plans to drop her upcoming album 'Asylum' on March 31. Image: @unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

TshisaLIVE reported that the album earned Waffles the respect she deserves, as many people still doubted her music catalogue after she blew up on social media.

Proving she's indeed talented, Uncle Waffle's Red Dragon became one of the most streamed albums on Apple Music in Mzansi, and she's ready to rule again with Asylum.

Uncle Waffles announces Aslyum and fans can't keep calm

Taking to Instagram, Uncle Waffles shared a poster for Asylum and a tracklist. Peeps went crazy, saying they couldn't wait for the release on March 31.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

@swervox3 said:

"I'm proud of you."

@shopshirma shared:

"It’s giving Harley Quinn. I love it."

@ncpcash posted:

"Wifey is dropping."

@jagermeistersouthafrica replied:

"We are ready!"

@skuducontent commented:

"Cover art is a solid 10."

@ntobeko.walaza wrote:

"This is iconic!"

@aya.msani_official added:

"Congratulations my baby ❤️"

Uncle Waffles' DJing talent receives Drake and Omarion's praise

Uncle Waffles, whose real name is Lungelihle Zwane, has been making international waves. If she isn't winning awards like Best DJ Africa at the African Muzik Magazine Awards, she is being recognised by international musicians.

According to TshisaLIVE, Drake and Omarion acknowledged Uncle Waffles' incredible talent behind the decks.

“You [are] something special. Congratulations. I had a blast,” said Omarion.

Lady Du announces new album Song Is Queen after dropping Wishy Wishy, star's fans can't keep calm

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Lady Du announced that she would make a big album comeback after a brief hiatus from music to focus on her side hustles.

TshisaLIVE reported that the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker's fans could expect a 20-track album titled Song is Queen soon.

Taking to Instagram before releasing Wishy Wishy, Lady Du shared the poster for the new track while also announcing plans for a new hit album.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News