Ntokozo Mbambo has blue-ticked Kelly Khumalo's heated rant about the SAMAs snub in a new interview on eNCA

Mbambo remains unfazed, and she has celebrated her three awards by quoting a scripture about God's faithfulness

The songstress, who was nominated in the same category as Mbambo, had a homophobic rant which she apologised for

Ntokozo Mbambo has not responded to Kelly Khumalo’s homophobic rant about SAMAs snub in an Interview on eNCA. Image: @ntokozombambo, @kellykhumalo_za

Source: Instagram

Gospel superstar Ntokozo Mbambo won big at the 29th South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

Kelly slams SAMAs after award snub

Both Kelly Khumalo and Ntokozo Mbambo were nominated for Female Artist of the Year. Mbambo came out victorious, and she took home the award, along with two others.

In disbelief and filled with rage, the Esiphambwaneni hitmaker went on a heated rant on Twitter.

"Nontokozo naye uyazi numbers don’t lie! Asimesabi! Fuseg SAMAs." Which translates to: "Even Ntokozo knows that numbers do not lie. We are not scared of her."

Mbambo blue ticks Kelly Khumalo

The three-time SAMA winner blue-ticked Kelly Khumalo's rant and instead celebrated her wins in a new interview on eNCA.Mbambo remains unfazed, and she even quoted a scripture about God's faithfulness.

"Scripture says that he is faithful even when we are faithless and that's exactly what happened this past weekend."

Watch the rest of the interview posted by @eNCA below:

Mzansi does not forgive Kelly's apology

Khumalo also made a homophobic slur and angered many people. In response to a troll, Kelly said:

“Sit down, Aunty, the day you decide whether you’re a man or a woman then we can talk."

She soon apologised but her apology was not accepted.

"Ngonile (I messed up) with my homophobic remarks ngiyaxolisa (I am sorry) that was uncalled for."

AKA wins big at the SAMAs

In a previous report from Briefly News, The South African Music Awards in 2023 honoured Mzansi musicians, including slain rapper AKA.

The hip-hop star passed away in February 2023 after being gunned down in Durban, and South Africans were shaken.

The South African Music Awards (SAMAs) were held on 18 November 2023 in Pretoria, and AKA got recognition for Mass Country.

Source: Briefly News