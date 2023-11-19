The South African Music Awards in 2023 honoured Mzansi musicians, including slain rapper AKA

The HipHop star passed away in February 2023 after being gunned down in Durban, and South Africans were shaken

The South African Music Awards (SAMAs) were held on 18 November 2023 in Pretoria, and AKA got recognition for Mass Country

AKA mentioned at the SAMA awards in 2023. The late rapper's album Mass Country was awarded two times on the night.

AKA won two posthumous SAMA awards for 'Mass Country', and Mzansi discussed the wins. Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Many fans of AKA took to social media to celebrate the win. Many also shared their thoughts on the categories that Supa Mega won.

AKA bag SAMA29 awards

The SAMAs recently announced the winners of their 29th event, with AKA posthumously receiving accolades.

Supa Mega was honoured with the Male Artist of the Year award and Collaboration of the Year alongside Nasty C with Lemons (Lemonade). See a congtutlatoy post by SABC 1 below:

AKA fans moved after SAMA29 wins

In response to AKA's recognition, many individuals expressed their emotions by sharing heartfelt messages dedicated to the late rapper. Online users thought AKA would have been better suited to win the Hip Hop Album of the Year category.

@takudzwa_taque argued:

"We don't want pity awards. He was the best male hip hop artist not all genres."

@_zinator agreed:

"Sympathy award.smh"

Others raved about AKA:

@IAMGODs_Manure commented:

"One man who loved S. A from the bottom of his heart calling his album "" MASS COUNTY."

@estherdohwe said:

"Yhooo. Still hurts like yesterday."

@Dbanj25 added

"He will forever be remembered. King."

Makhadzi rock SAMAs

The SAMAs event included some generating moments for Makhadzi. The musician's performance got significant attention on social media, becoming a standout moment of the South African Music Awards.

Megacy celebrates AKA's BET win, recognizing his impact

Briefly News had previously reported The BET hip hop awards have honoured AKA with an award ahead of the broadcast of the official ceremony.

The Global Visionary Award was handed to Lynn and Tony Forbes for their late son's impact on the global music landscape. The megacy celebrated AKA's win and honoured him with congratulatory messages.

In a Twitter (X) post by entertainment commentator, Phil Mphela, he revealed that AKA has been honoured with a BET hip hop award.

The rapper was previously nominated in the Best International Flow category, where local rapper, K.O also bagged a nod.

Source: Briefly News