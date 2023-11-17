Mzansi muso Da L.E.S has announced a return to music with his upcoming album, Welcome to 313 , which is expected to drop on 1 December 2023

The rapper had taken a break of three years since his last solo project, Caution to the Wind

However, not everyone has shown excitement about the North God's imminent return

Mzansi expressed mixed reactions to Da L.E.S's announcement of dropping a new album, 'Welcome to 313'. Images: 2freshLES

After a three-year hiatus, rapper Da L.E.S has announced his return to the music industry with Welcome to 313, his ninth solo album. The self-proclaimed North God took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to make the announcement and was met with a relatively mixed response.

Da L.E.S announces music comeback

In March of 2023, Da L.E.S revealed he was working on an album and would be letting his fans in on the journey. TshisaLive reported that the rapper used the Twitch platform to share details about the upcoming project, saying it was for his loyal supporters:

“This is for my core music fans, people who have been with me.”

According to Da L.E.S’ post on X, the album will be available on 1 December 2023.

Mzansi reacts to Da Les' album announcement

Reactions to the announcement have been mixed. While many showed excitement about the upcoming project, others seemed to think that Da L.E.S needs to just put the pen down.

The rapper seemingly laid low after he found himself at the centre of assault allegations dating back to 2020 that had netizens looking at him sideways.

TeeTouchZa said:

“The North Gawd is back!!!”

princeofpotorii said:

“North Gawd got us set for December.”

sa_teeso said:

“Retire, broer, aysekho lento yakho.”

_nkanyi said:

“9th album?? Where is album 1-8?”

Thabiso7190026 said:

“You still In the game? thought you retired."

Da L.E.S honours AKA on Love and Hip Hop SA

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that the cast of Love and Hip Hop SA recently discussed how they were dealing with the untimely death of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.

Episode 3 of the Mzansi show showed Supa Mega's memorial service and a small gathering where close friends paid tribute to AKA. Mega's friends, Da L.E.S and Yanga Chief shared how they are dealing with the tragic murder of not only their friend, but also a talented industry mate.

L.E.S was dragged to hell and back after seemingly trying to silence supporters for seeking justice for AKA.

