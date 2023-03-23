Da L.E.S is being heavily criticised after posting a tweet urging AKA's fans not to go to great lengths to seek justice for the assassinated rapper

L.E.S advised Supa Mega's fans to wait for his family to take the necessary actions in the high-profile murder case

However, the Company hitmaker's fans were not happy and dragged Da L.E.S for filth, even claiming he had critical information about AKA's death

AKA's close friend Da L.E.S is being cooked after trying to silence the assassinated rapper's fans who have been seeking justice for their fave since his murder on February 10, 2023.

#JusticeforAKA has been trending ever since AKA departed this world. Supa Mega's fans, affectionately known as the Megacy, want the police to work harder at looking for the gunmen who ended the Mass Country rapper's life.

The Megacy is even attempting to assist the justice system in arresting AKA's killers by analysing critical information about the high-profile case, including the viral CCTV footage of the shooting.

Da L.E.S calls out AKA's fans

In a tweet, Da L.E.S implied that AKA's supporters seeking justice for the assassinated rapper were disrespecting Supa Mega's family.

AKA's family has been quiet about how they plan to catch the killers. Although many people have been named suspects, the Composure rapper's family preached love and healing despite losing their precious son.

Da L.E.S dragged after trying to silence AKA's fans

AKA's fans, who know how much the rapper valued his close friends, refused to listen to Da L.E.S. Peeps said it was surprising that L.E.S was calm about the situation because they believe AKA would have fought hard if any of his friends had died the same way he did.

@Lanista_ said:

"Apart from his family, AKA valued his fans more than anything. You cannot blame them for wanting justice for their idol. #JusticeForAKA has been trending for a month now, yet none of you who were his friends have said anything or retweeted the tweets."

@Therealtylaally shared:

"So you can keep on partying? Are you guys scared of something? Do you know something we don't? If not, then don't force us to stay silent."

@Liya_Bukwa replied:

"Here we go again Leave the Forbes family out of it, and keep your silence as you did before."

@ThebraveNtshebe commented:

"The way you guys are so quiet about @akaworldwide's death is alarming. You know very well that Mega was going to make noise if any of you died the way he did."

@belinda_bellez wrote:

"Until the Forbes family addresses the masses and asks that we refrain from doing what we are doing, only we will stop! Until then, keep partying and living your best life!! AKA valued his fans more than anything!! We want justice for Supa Mega, so sing a song."

Nadia Nakai continues to struggle with AKA's death

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai is still going through the most following her boyfriend, AKA's death last month.

The rapper has been sharing emotional posts on her social media pages to express how she feels following the tragic loss.

More than a month after AKA's tragic passing, Nadia Nakai is still trying to piece together pieces of her broken heart. According to TimesLIVE, the Naaa Meaan rapper recently took to her Instagram page to share a post that left her followers reaching for tissue boxes.

