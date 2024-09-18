A KwaZulu-Natal gentleman shared the pain of losing his less than ten-month VW Polo to thieves

The guy shared pictures of his tracker that was taken out of his ride by the perpetrators

The online community reacted to the story, with many sharing words of kindness and coming up with suggestions

A guy shared his pain of losing a new car to theft.

A KwaZulu-Natal man took to his TikTok account to share the pain of losing his VW Polo in less than ten months.

Noel Sukude (@noelntuthukosukud) posted a picture of his stunning blue VW Polo. He then captured a tracker which was taken out of his car by the thieves. Sukude also shared his tracker history which showed his vehicle around KwaMashu.

The gentleman is in disbelief. He said his ride had less the 43km. He further said every time he goes outside his house he looks at his driveway, hoping that he will find his car there - Truly painful.

Man shares the pain of losing a new car to thieves

See the TikTok picture post screenshots below:

A gent detailed how he lost his new VW Polo in KwaZulu-Natal. Images: @noelntuthukosukud

Netizens empathise with the guy

The TikTok picture post received over 400k views, with many online users sharing words of kindness.

@Sphiwe wrote:

"Install Ghost System when buying cars... Sorry for what happened."

@Mbalings🇿🇦 commented:

"Guys, there is a traditional tracker. The car doesn't start with anyone else besides you, the owner. Unless you tell it to. Proven, my brother has it."

@Sbusiso🇿🇦 suggested:

"Guys when you buy a car install a ghost system. Even jammers don’t work."

@IZWELETHULBOVU said:

"Tracker is not enough boss. Sorry for your loss. Pedal lock, gear lock, steering lock."

@SEMPE shared:

"Mine was taken at 7000, luckily recovered few minutes after. They couldn't take out the tracking device."

