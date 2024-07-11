A South African man shared photos of his small yet very neat shack on social media

The Facebook post showed an expensive VW Polo parked outside the humble home

While some praised his ownership, others questioned the choice of living in a shack while owning a luxury car

A man's expensive car and humble home got netizens talking online. Image: Qwaqwa news

Source: Facebook

Many young adults want to own a home, and one South African man caused a stir on social media after showing off his neat shack with a vehicle well worth over R300K parked outside.

Man shows off peaceful home

The post shared on Facebook by Qwaqwa News shows a beautiful VW Polo parked outside of a small shack.

The post also included images of the one-room home’s interior, which was fully furnished and very neat despite its small size. The home has a lounge and a small kitchen area, likely comfortable and suitable for a bachelor.

Mzansi reacts to man's home

The post gained a lot of traction, with many people praising the man's neat home. A few people, however, criticised the homeowner for living in a shack while driving an expensive car.

“My place of joy, Ko Gaaka. Ownership Means Everything❤️,” the post was captioned.

Mamokete Mphuthi admired the man's achievement:

" You have land and peace of mind. That's all that matters!! Amen."

Buti Boss criticised:

"Buying a R300k car while staying in a shack is funny business."

Zukiswa Mvandaba said:

"What a beautiful place."

Sun-el Robs commented:

"iPolo alibhekwa kwezinye izindawo brazo (There's just some places you don't place a Polo)."

Tefo Sefudi commented:

"Talk about a place where you get peace of mind."

Lyndah Sanele Ngcamu said:

"This a true definition of "don't judge a book by its own cover" and also a true definition of "The inner beauty is most essential" ."

