A woman who goes by Linah Mabya on TikTok posted a video of her renovating an RDP house

The video shows her purchasing tiles and cement, marking the first part of the renovation project

Many SA netizens were intrigued and inspired by Linah's home makeover journey

A woman shared her journey of revamping her RDP home. Image: @linah.mabuya

A young woman had many South African netizens feeling inspired after sharing the progress of her journey of renovating her RDP home.

Woman turns RDP house into a home

A TikTok video shared by Linah Mabya (@linah.mabuya) shows her buying various materials at a hardware shop, such as cement and tiles, before switching to a clip of The RDP home, which is currently a work in progress as renovations are underway.

The old tiles are seen being removed from the floor before she shows the new floors look after the first part of the home revamp, before moving on to painting the walls with a white coat of paint.

"Journey with me as I turn my RDP house into a home ," Linah said in her caption.

Check out the video below:

RDP renovation inspires SA

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were intrigued by the RDP home renovation project.

Mndebele 810 asked:

"How long to wait to renovate your RDP house? I heard that you are not allowed to renovate RDP houses until a certain time??"

Yourhairrgirl commented:

"Usebenzile baby ♥️."

Yolz wrote:

"Hi cc, where did you buy your 3 piece cupboards... I've been looking for that and can't find it... Please help. Thanks in advance."

usermati lwandle commented:

"That's my wish to do it for my mom ."

Zana commented:

"Planning to do this soon ❤️."

user5069015248907 said:

"How did you get an RDP house I need one to buy."

wouncyevelaunch said:

"Ndinawe mtase , I know how it is."

Shack transformation goes viral

In another story, Briefly News reported that many South Africans live in shacks; however, most try to make the most of their situation by revamping.

The images shared by Dumiegraphic Dumien Ndldumi on the popular Facebook group chat called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen.

One photo showed the place's appearance, and the other unveiled how the shack was transformed. In the first image, the humble home consisted of a tiny little mattress, a wooden table stand, and a bucket.

Source: Briefly News