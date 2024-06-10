One South African lady revealed that she got scammed R4000 by an individual on the video platform

The footage captured the attention of many viewers, along with thousands of likes and comments online

Mzansi netizens were left in shock at the woman's revelation as they rushed to the comments section with questions

A young lady sent SA in a shock wave with her story, which she shared on TikTok, and the clip went viral online.

Woman reveals she got scammed R4K by TikTok trending girl

One young lady who goes by the TikTok handle @llallandah_macd uploaded a video in which she opened up about being swindled out. The woman can be seen dancing and enjoying herself in the footage as she reflects upon the challenging moment in her life.

@llallandah_macd alleged that she was coned by a trending TikTok girl on the video platform; however, she rose above the heartbreaking situation, expressing that "life did not end" when she got scammed out on R4K.

The footage received many views, along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok, and went on to spark a huge debate among Mzansi netizens.

SA was flabbergasted by the woman's claims

Many were astonished by the lady's clip as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Goitumetswe Matolong shared:

"Yoh, I lost something I bought for R320 & I can feel myself slowly dying! R4000? I’d be dead dead!"

Sweetnsour suggested:

"Tag her babe. Let's fix the continent together."

Qhayiya added:

"I just got scammed R4100."

Tebog030 commented:

"Ye banna thank you for saving me before I got scammed as well.....lemme unfollow her."

LL asked:

"Which girl bathong?"

