A woman was scammed of R650,000 by a fake lover and a fake prophetess

The lady from Polokwane walked into a relationship where her fake boyfriend introduced her to a prophetess who promised her R4 million in exchange for 10%

Once she gave them R650,000, they disappeared, and the Hawks later arrested them in the North West

Desperation for love, money and spiritual healing cost a woman R650,000 and a boyfriend she never had. A woman from Polokwane was scammed out of over half a million after falling victim to a dating scam. South Africans rolled on the floor, laughing, and mocked the woman for her desperation.

Woman meets scammer

According to the South African Police Service, the woman met a 27-year-old woman in Polokwane. The victim drove a Mercedes Benz, and they immediately hit it off. A short while after mjolo was heated, the woman opened up to her boyfriend about her problems, and he promised that he would put her together with a prophetess who would help her with her problems.

The scammer promises her millions

Excited to be free of her problems, the woman’s boyfriend introduced her to the prophetess and prayed together for a week. One day, when they were praying, the prophetess allegedly rocked up in a BMW X6, carrying R4 million in hard cash. The prophetess told the young woman that her ancestors gave her that money, but she needed to release it by paying 10% of the amount to secure it.

Woman scammed of R650,000!

In desperate need, the woman went to a bank and got a loan for R650,000. She took the money and gave it to the prophetess. Weeks after the fact, she tried to contact the prophetess but was unsuccessful. While still trying to process what happened, she received a call from a luxury estate in Polokwane. She discovered that the two suspects used her details to commit fraud and alerted the Hawks. The Hawks arrested the suspects in the North West after they were spotted in Potchefstroom.

Mzansi busting in the comments

South Africans on Facebook could not believe what happened.

Rica S’ga said:

“Lol, there’s no way a bank can give you a personal loan of R650,000. This is a lie.”

Bhekzin Mkholo laughed.

“You should have arrested the victim, too, for committing the crime of stupidity.”

Thembelani IdiAmin Dada pointed out:

“South African women will never disappoint us in disappointments.”

Tebelelo Mogotlwane wrote:

“People can’t still be falling for these scams.”

Aubrey Kerileng remarked:

“I had to laugh my lungs out on this one.”

John Issac Williams:

“Sounds like a Nigerian movie.”

