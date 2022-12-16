A beautiful lady has amazed many people online after she posted a video of her room divided into sections to meet different needs

The smart lady arranged the room in such a way that somewhat serves the purpose of a full flat

Many social media users who reacted to the clip asked her different questions as some wanted to know how she did it

A young lady, @sebeti, who rented a one-room apartment has made a video to show people how she portioned the space into different sections.

At the entrance of the apartment is her gas cylinder. Beside it was her cooker, kitchen cabinet and fridge. The kitchen part of the house was well arranged.

The lady put much thoughtfulness into the room arrangement. Photo source: TikTok/@sebeti

Lady's room made classy

The lady placed her bed in the rear section of the room and complemented the space with a beautifully made wardrobe.

Her L-shaped couch not only adds class to her room's look, but it also serves as a partition between the parlour and the space used for the kitchen and bedroom.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 16,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Linah Justine asked:

"Can i get da picture of yu bed plzz?"

Sueh said:

"Honestly this room is so big and well arranged."

highestLuda said:

"Take off the curtain from the back of the stove pls."

user8030711620616 said:

"Wow, beautiful and well arranged. wonder how you will arrange a mansion when you get one."

Afiadekyi said:

"Pls is so risky with the gas cylinder can u put it outside and connect the wire in."

Beatrice Naa Korkor said:

"Move the cylinder to where the bucket is. Too close to the cooker."

user6160188334284 said:

"Oh my goodness this is so lovely darling you shld be my mentor I guess."

Woman shows off her neat and tidy rental room online, Mzansi peeps impressed by her humble abode

Briefly News reported that a young South African woman, Tumie Lepiki Nyoni took to social media to proudly show his beautiful rental room.

Tumie posted photos of her room on the Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen Facebook group, which showed a room with numerous items and furniture neatly placed in the small space. She also displayed his neatly made bedroom and kitchen, and lounge area.

