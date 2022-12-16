Mzansi applauded a proud mom when she showed off her home to a group online because of how clean and organized it looked

The snaps she shared showed a lovely lounge area, a kitchen with some compact cupboards and many more

South Africans didn't have many criticisms or suggestions for the lady, because many thought the house was spectacular

A mom who was quite chuffed about her home served up a sizable helping of snaps showing the many aspects of her crib.

The many snaps the momma shared show a super tidy home, and peeps praised it. Images: Asakhe Ncibane Zeze Maxamba/ Facebook

Asakhe Ncibane Zeze Maxamba posted the pics on Facebook asking for some advice on how to improve her living space but was greeted by tons of compliments, although one person did suggest that she should remove whats on her fridge.

A home in tip top shape

The first pick she shared was one of a colour coordinated bedroom with a lovely duvet set. Another pic shows a kitchen with a stylish yet rustic looking stone finish on the walls.

The lounge has stunning looking couches and has a smiliar colour palet that the rest of the house has. Peeps pointed out minor things the lady could change but loved her place.

See the comments below:

Tsholanang Bellinda Barbie Còlé said:

"Honestly can't wait to have my own house, tired of renting. Beautiful ❤️"

Mwaba Musonda mentioned:

"Beautiful but remove all things on top of the fridge."

Chikane Unsearchable III commented:

"Beautiful fridge... I wonder where you bought it and for how much."

MmaSiphiwe Mofokeng posted:

"Very impressive and beautiful As for the owner of the house infront of TV ‍♀️‍♀️"

Matsepe PE Rose shared:

"Beautiful, clean, cozy wow impressive I've learnt a lot because I also have a small house. U have outdone yourself."

Moitheki Malaza said:

"Impressive and beautiful. Blessings to you hardworking mom."

Anuscka Mogoaladi mentioned:

"Very beautiful and neatly love the decor "

Gugulethu Mathe commented:

"Honestly one of the cleanest homes I've seen here."

Charity Miya posted:

"Mamakhe thats a very organized and clean "HOME" Wow am out of words."

