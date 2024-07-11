Guys vibing in a Polo car during traffic entertained many people, and the footage went viral online

The TikTok clip captured the attention of netizens, generating loads of views, likes and comments

The online community reacted to the footage of the gents as they flocked to the comments section with laughter

A group of men had the time of their lives in a car during traffic. The video of the gent was shared on TikTok.

A group of men vibing in a Polo car during traffic amused South Africans in a TikTok video. Image: Tim Robberts/Getty Images and @olwethu_locostere/ TikTok.

Men vibing in Polo during traffic

The footage shared by @olwethu_locostere on the video platform shows gentlemen in a Polo car dancing and enjoying their time while they wait for the traffic to diminish.

@olwethu_locostere's clip amused people online, and it became a hit on TikTok, gathering over 356K views along with thousands of likes and comments. @olwethu_locostere captioned the post saying:

"I energy esinayo."

The men's antics amuse people

The gentlemen entertained social media users as they flooded the comments section, cracking jokes, while some simply laughed it off.

Itumelenv said:

"Man, even the car is vibing."

ThoffohNonkuh was amused:

"I'm not surprised cause it's Polo."

Natasha Mulusa shared:

"As a South African living in Europe iFOMO indifumene sana. Guys, SA is heaven. Please take it from me; I’ve seen things."

Kgosi63s cracked a joke, saying:

"Whats life without Polos mar?"

Wlly expressed:

"This is exactly what a Polo was made for!"

AmeenahBintsalim

"They are having so much fun."

