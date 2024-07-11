Men tipping a car back shocked many people in Mzansi, and the clip went viral online

The footage gained massive attention, gearing many views, thousands of likes and comments

South African netizens could not believe their eyes as many rushed to the comments with questions

A video of men tipping a car back astonished many, and the clip went viral on social media, leaving peeps amazed.

A group of men tipped a car back in a TikTok video. Image: @joshliebenberg.

Source: TikTok

Men tip car back in a clip

A TikTok video shared by @joshliebenberg shows a group of men tipping a car that rolled over back. The footage shocked many people on the internet.

The clip amused others, while some were left in total shock. It went on to become a hit on TikTok, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments. Taking to TikTok, @joshliebenberg poked fun at the gents, saying:

"Only in SA."

Watch the video below:

People react to the car being tipped back

Although many had questions, some simply flocked to the comments section to crack jokes while others laughed it off.

Rihanna’s cupid’s bow said:

"What were the circumstances?"

Luckiest girl on the planet expressed:

"How did that car get upside down in the first place?"

Kamza Kamza09 cracked a joke, saying:

"SA is a movie then they gonna start and go."

Reggiie wrote:

"Mom wants the car back in one piece."

Hara shared:

"You can’t park the car there."

Men vibing in Polo car during traffic amuse South Africans, share video

Briefly News previously reported that a group of men had the time of their lives in a car during traffic. The video of the gent was shared on TikTok.

The footage shared by @olwethu_locostere on the video platform shows gentlemen in a Polo car dancing and enjoying their time while they wait for the traffic to diminish. @olwethu_locostere's clip amused people online, and it became a hit on TikTok, gathering over 356K views along with thousands of likes and comments.

