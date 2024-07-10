One young man showed off his four-seater couch, which left many people in Mzansi envious

In the TikTok clip, he unveiled how to use the couch in different ways, and the footage gathered many views, likes and comments

Social media users gushed over the gent's furniture as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts

A young man raved about his stunning couch on TikTok, and people were in awe of his furniture.

A young man showed off his stunning, versatile four-seater couch in a TikTok video. Image: @fardone_curiosity

Source: TikTok

Man flexes his 4-seater couch in a video

One gent in Mzansi who goes by the TikTok handle @fardone_curiosity gushed about his couch, which made many people envious. The young man also showed off how his furniture works in four ways, which impressed online users. The guy unveiled how his couch can be used to sleep on and more.

The TikTok video captured the attention of many people on social media, gathering over 85K views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA is in awe of the man's couch

Many people loved the gent's furniture and took to the comments section to gush over his couch and ask questions.

Leebza said:

"It’s so comfortable. I love it, but it’s expensive, R8500."

Loate-Lebo wrote:

"I have the same couch, and I love it. I also got it for R8.5k."

Nguniza commented:

"Why on earth would I allow anyone to sleep on this Beaut."

Phelo gushed over the couch, saying:

"That's a very good-looking futon."

Mzansi woman’s Takealot couch unboxing goes viral on TikTok, SA loves it

Briefly News previously reported that one lady in Mzansi impressed many online users with her purchase, which left South Africans in awe.

A lady in Johannesburg gushed about her gorgeous couch on the video platform. The hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @naledimajola, gave her viewers a glimpse of her latest purchase, and netizens were in awe. The stunner shared a clip on TikTok unboxing her couch. She revealed that she bought her furniture from the leading online store in South Africa, Takealot.

