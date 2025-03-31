“It’s Dr Malinga in There”: Entertainment Bear Going Off at Kids’ Party Leave South Africa Amused
- A man wearing a bear costume at a kids' party stole the show with crazy moves, leaving South Africa entertained
- The dude was dancing about in an odd but funny way because of how free-flowing and bouncing it looked
- People across Mzansi were left defeated by the scene and shared how much they enjoyed the performance
South Africans of all ages love to have a good time and this incident is no different. A man dressed in a bear outfit had some kids jumping for joy at a child's party. The children weren't the only one's having a blast as folks across Mzansi loved the unusual performance.
A party to remember
The Rybrox Facebook account shared the 30-second clip of the bear going crazy. The person in the outfit uses the inflatable nature of the costume to its advantage. The bear hops around in unusual ways while keeping to the beat of the song. In one moment, it takes a small pause, and then leaps forward.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Laughs galore
The Facebook account has post after post of hilarious content to keep followers entertained. One clip shows the hilarious hurdles people have to go through while sitting in a taxi, while another shows a young TikTokker complaining about his dog in an overly dramatic manner. All the clips on the profile are for the enjoyment of the internet.
A few scrolls down the account's page will reveal that the infamous party bear shows up again. This time, it is dancing on stage in front of a crowd of little kids. The children watch and are mesmerised by the man's floating-like performance.
South Africans loved the energy the person in the costume gave.
Read the comments below:
Noelle Nonhlanhla Makiwane said:
"I swear it's Dr Malinga in there."
Siphe Mdiza mentioned:
"Teddy went flying and the kids lost it 🙆🏽 I think a few fainted🤣"
Thandile Ntwazy Mampofu-Ntumba commented:
"At least he didn't bring that troublesome Masha 🤣🤣 He was not going to get a chance to dance freely."
Mpho Moela posted:
"Think it's even better than Spiderman, look at how those kids are happy."
Nelisiwe Mwase asked:
'What in “Marsha and the bear” is going on here??? 😂'
Sindisiwe Osindisiwe Buthelezi also asked:
"How many people are inside the bear?"
Zukisani Butsolo Bentonga Zamela mentioned:
"It looks like it is floating 🤣"
Stephy Williams commented:
"And the kids are having such a great time Shem 😅"
More feel-good stories from Briefly News
- Briefly News previously reported that a woman from the US showed the world that she knew how to take a taxi and that she is embracing South African life fully.
- An elderly man in Gauteng was spotted fixing a pothole on the side of the road, an act of community service that received praise. South Africans loved his spirit of civic duty.
- South Africans were impressed by a man who safely removed a black mamba that was stuck in a little girl's bedroom.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Siphesihle Z Luthango (Editor) Siphesihle Luthango is a human interest writer at Briefly News. He has 3 years experience as a writer. Graduating cum laude in Journalism and International Studies from Monash South Africa (2018-2020), he has worked across various platforms, from online news and business reporting to digital marketing and content creation. He has written for The West African Times (2021), and Floww (2023-2024) writing human interest and business stories. Siphesihle has expertise in multimedia journalism, SEO, and digital marketing. Email: siphesihle.luthango@briefly.co.za