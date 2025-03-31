A man wearing a bear costume at a kids' party stole the show with crazy moves, leaving South Africa entertained

The dude was dancing about in an odd but funny way because of how free-flowing and bouncing it looked

People across Mzansi were left defeated by the scene and shared how much they enjoyed the performance

An entertainment bear had some kids and South Africa vibing along to its crazy moves. Images: Tatiana Meteleva/ Getty Images, Rybrox

Source: Facebook

South Africans of all ages love to have a good time and this incident is no different. A man dressed in a bear outfit had some kids jumping for joy at a child's party. The children weren't the only one's having a blast as folks across Mzansi loved the unusual performance.

A party to remember

The Rybrox Facebook account shared the 30-second clip of the bear going crazy. The person in the outfit uses the inflatable nature of the costume to its advantage. The bear hops around in unusual ways while keeping to the beat of the song. In one moment, it takes a small pause, and then leaps forward.

See the video below:

Laughs galore

The Facebook account has post after post of hilarious content to keep followers entertained. One clip shows the hilarious hurdles people have to go through while sitting in a taxi, while another shows a young TikTokker complaining about his dog in an overly dramatic manner. All the clips on the profile are for the enjoyment of the internet.

The dancing bear was the star of the show in another clip where it was on stage. Image: DorianGray

Source: Getty Images

A few scrolls down the account's page will reveal that the infamous party bear shows up again. This time, it is dancing on stage in front of a crowd of little kids. The children watch and are mesmerised by the man's floating-like performance.

South Africans loved the energy the person in the costume gave.

Read the comments below:

Noelle Nonhlanhla Makiwane said:

"I swear it's Dr Malinga in there."

Siphe Mdiza mentioned:

"Teddy went flying and the kids lost it 🙆🏽‍ I think a few fainted🤣"

Thandile Ntwazy Mampofu-Ntumba commented:

"At least he didn't bring that troublesome Masha 🤣🤣 He was not going to get a chance to dance freely."

Mpho Moela posted:

"Think it's even better than Spiderman, look at how those kids are happy."

Nelisiwe Mwase asked:

'What in “Marsha and the bear” is going on here??? 😂'

Sindisiwe Osindisiwe Buthelezi also asked:

"How many people are inside the bear?"

Zukisani Butsolo Bentonga Zamela mentioned:

"It looks like it is floating 🤣"

Stephy Williams commented:

"And the kids are having such a great time Shem 😅"

An elderly man in Gauteng was spotted fixing a pothole on the side of the road, an act of community service that received praise. South Africans loved his spirit of civic duty.

South Africans were impressed by a man who safely removed a black mamba that was stuck in a little girl's bedroom.

