A video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) showed an elderly man in Gauteng trying to fill a pothole

The woman who recorded the video alleged that that specific pothole had caused major car accidents in the past

Members of the online community loved that the man took action and blamed the government for not seeing to it sooner

Sometimes, citizens feel the need to take matters into their own hands when they see unaddressed issues. An elderly man in Gauteng was spotted fixing a pothole on the side of the road, an act of community service that received praise.

Filling up dangerous potholes

The online publication MDN News shared a video on its X account showing the man taking the necessary items from his bakkie to fill the hole situated on Barbara Road in Germiston. Although the clip showed a BMW Kempton Park dealership in the background.

The woman who recorded the video alleged that the pothole had caused many accidents in the area.

Take a look at the X post below:

Mzansi praises elderly man's efforts

Several online community members who viewed the video applauded the man for taking matters into his own hands, while others shook their heads at the government for not acting swiftly on what was allegedly causing car crashes.

@PetiteEbonyGirl came up with an idea that received thousands of likes when they wrote:

"There should be a law where if you perform services that the government is responsible for, you can go and claim money for your labour from that relevant department."

An appreciative @phasesafrica stated:

"Thank you to this wonderful man doing the job others failed to do."

@Tlonana tagged President Cyril Ramaphosa and the South African government when they tweeted the following:

"No citizen should have to be doing your job when you're around. Why must we beg for basic things?"

@ManimoDj wrote in the comment section:

"He can keep the land."

@Markosonke1 shared their opinion with the online community:

"Potholes are now so bad, retirement hobbies have shifted from gardening to road maintenance. The government would owe this man R5 million for this job."

@TonyBeamish told the public about a similar situation:

"I recently observed an elderly white man doing the same at night in Randhart, Alberton. I guess that he is in his early sixties. He was seen driving around with bags of Builders Warehouse dry asphalt doing a service for the benefit of the community."

Podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa loved the man's actions and added in the comments:

"A true South African hero."

