A light aircraft crashed into a pole in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape on Thursday afternoon with three passengers

The pilot was doing an emergency landing when he saw a pothole and swerved, causing the plane to crash into the pole

South Africans joked about the pothole preventing the pilot from landing effectively, and many were happy nobody was injured

GQEBERHA — A light aircraft crashed into a pole while trying to avoid a pothole while making an emergency landing. The cause of the accident entertained South Africans.

Light craft crashes in Eastern Cape

According to IOL, the incident occurred in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape on 5 September. The light aircraft was carrying people, including the pilot. The plane did not have enough fuel, so the pilot decided to make an emergency landing.

The pilot said he saw a pothole, which caused him to swerve, hit a nearby pole, and crash. Thankfully, none of the three passengers in the plane were injured.

South Africans amused by accident cause

Netizens on Facebook were entertained by the cause of the accident and were relieved nobody was injured.

Laurisha Nicole McGregor said:

"So the aircraft was driving."

Lucky Nadida J Mahlangu asked:

"There are potholes in the air as well?"

Daniel DX Stock said:

"We know it's an inconvenient way to make a stop, but they were stopping abruptly just to pay the protection fee for flying through the Gqeberha skies."

Khanyi Ndlovu said:

"They're lucky it didn't crash into the sea."

Lebogang Koloko said:

"This is funny because they survived. I hope you do well in your life. Now that you are given a second chance. Be kind and make a good difference. There's a reason why you survived."

3 people die in plane crash

