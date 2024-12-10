Thulani Mngomezulu, one of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, has died

He reportedly died after battling an illness, and he passed away on 10 December 2024 in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni

South Africans suspected that the case was cursed, and many conveyed their condolences

With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Defence attorney Thulani Mngomezulu has died. Images: @ChriseldaLewis/X and Maskot/ Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—Thulani Mngomezulu, the defence attorney for one of the suspects in the Senzo Metyiwa trial, passed away.

Mngomezulu passes away

@ChriseldaLewis posted a statement from Mngomezulu confirming his death. The family said that Mngomezulu died at the Theile Moroerane Hospital in Vosloorus. Mngomezulu has previously missed court appearances because he had taken ill.

South Africans mournful

The death hurt netizens. Many suspected that the case may be cursed.

Palesa Khashane said:

"Someone is wrong with this case. So many people who were involved in it just died, from the investigating officers, the witnesses and now the advocate. This is very sad."

xuffler said:

"Teffo lost his job, and now this. This case is untouchable."

Vehicle roof lining said:

"This case will finish a lot of people. The dragging on is insane."

Hloni Tseane said:

"Gininda knows what happened to Mngomezulu."

The Seed said:

"I wonder what it means for the trial. Does it stand down until next year?"

Waheeda Abid said:

"So sad. Condolences to the family and friends."

Africa Qhub'indaba said:

"This case has a lot to it. Tefu was convicted, and another sergeant was killed. There's a lot here."

Kagiso Hleza asked:

"Why is everyone in Senzo's case dying, except the people who were in the house?"

Sylvester Official said:

"another delay of this case. A new lawyer needs to be appointed. This case is gonna age with me, surely."

Kelly and Zandie Khumalo's texts read in court

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Kelly and Zandie's messages were read in court.

In the texts, Kelly told her sister Zandie that she regretted being with Senzo and wanted to get rid of him.

