One person died, and over 80 homes were damaged by a veld fire that engulfed parts of Eshowe in KwaZulu-Natal

The blaze reportedly displaced about 53 people, damaged infrastructure, scorched the cane fields, and killed livestock

The province’s Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs department was working on relief efforts for those displaced by the inferno

Residents were devastated after a veld fire claimed a life and destroyed scores of homes in Eshowe, KZN. Images: X/@KZNTransport and Getty Images/Stock Image.

Communities in the Umlalazi Municipality were left devastated after one person lost their life, and over 80 homes were damaged by a veld fire that ravaged Eshowe in KwaZulu-Natal.

Eshowe veld fire quelled

According to SABC News, the blaze that started on 7 July displaced 53 people, scorched the cane fields, killed livestock and damaged infrastructure. It was only contained on 9 July 2024.

The province’s Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Senzelwe Mzila, told EWN that the department was working on relief efforts for the 53 people displaced by the inferno:

“Preliminary assessments indicate that we have about 50 partially damaged structures and over 40 that have been totally destroyed.”

KZN residents worried about veld fire prevalence

Many Facebook netizens were concerned about the multiple runaway fires across KZN over the past week.

Mechelle Kotze said:

“I don't know what Disaster management wants to prove because that's what they are. Disaster, they could not be bothered. I hope the people’s houses that burned are not relying on them; they [are] useless enough, said. But it's terribly sad that people lost houses to fires, etc.”

Honey Odendaal asked:

“My question again…how does a fire start by itself if there is NO lightning?”

Debra Massey wondered:

“SO MANY fires today and tonight in KZN . What is going on ”

Michelle Morrison added:

“Too many fires at the same time...Uvongo, too, yesterday...Hope these aren't being deliberately set ”

Salvanus Nookiaud suggested:

“Arson Investigation should be done.”

