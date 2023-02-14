The South African government has decided to take a proactive approach in response to the recent flooding disaster

The Presidency recently announced that a state of disaster had been declared in seven provinces affected by the floods

South Africans are unimpressed with government's decision and believe that money will be looted

JOHANNESBURG - The South African government has declared a state of disaster in seven provinces in response to flooding in some parts.

The affected provinces are Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, North West, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape.

According to SABC News, the Office of the Presidency made the announcement on Monday, 13 February and stated that declaring a national state of disaster would enable an intensive, coordinated response to the impact of the floods.

Government describes the impact of heavy rains and floods

The Presidency stated that the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga are among the most affected provinces by the floods.

The National Disaster Management Centre stated that it received reports of homes being flooded, cars swept away and dams and sewerage facilities overflowing.

In Limpopo, there is a loss of basic infrastructure and roads, bridges and a hospital have been damaged. In the agriculture sector, farmers have lost livestock and crops have also suffered, reports TimesLIVE.

With the South African Weather Service predicting more heavy rains, more damage is being anticipated.

South Africans weigh in on government declaring a state of disaster

@MathewScraton said:

"This is a true disaster, not what the government has done with ESKOM."

@willdav49462260 said:

"Just trying to get more money in to steal."

@dsmudau said:

"No, not the minister of rain. We will have a new minister of lightning and thunder appointed."

@KumkaniDyantyi said:

"What is refraining the government from helping with the current budget and regulations? Now friends, family and their own business will be booming."

@CharlzyWalsy said:

"Cyril will be known for establishing the Commission of Inquiries, declaring State Disasters, being shocked all the time, refusing to hold media sessions to take and respond to questions, accepting billions in grants and loans to transition us to useless green energy."

@lewisbabes said:

"Your declarations mean nothing... you do nothing and affect nothing... you just say things. How much have you fixed after the KZN floods? Waste of time and space."

Limpopo man creates ‘bridge’ on flooded street and charges R2 to cross, South Africans praise his hustle

Briefly News previously reported that there were heavy rains that flooded the roads of Polokwane recently.

In a viral TikTok video, a Limpopo man created a makeshift bridge using crates to help people cross over puddles of water. There's a catch, though: it will cost you R2.

Problems breed innovation, and a natural problem like this requires natural talent. The video had over 500 000 views at the time of publishing and showcases a touch of creative thinking.

