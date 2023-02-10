The Democratic Alliance set tongues wagging after it announced that the party would be challenging the state of disaster in court

This comes after the opposition party has been calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a state of disaster over SA's energy crisis

The move has South Africans scratching their head, and the DA has been slammed for flip-flopping

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance is determined to challenge the state of the nation declared over South Africa's energy crisis during Ramaphosa's Sona.

The Democratic Alliance plans to oppose the state of disaster declared over SA's energy crisis. Image: Darren Stewart & Stock image

Source: Getty Images

This shocked many South Africans because the opposition party has been persistently pressuring the African National Congress-led government to declare one.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

During the Sona on Thursday, 9 February, Ramaphosa declared the state of disaster to enable the government to support businesses in food production, storage and retail supply chain, including the rollout of generators, solar panels and uninterrupted power supply, TimesLIVE reported.

The opposition party claimed they plan to oppose the state of disaster because they want to prevent a repeat of the widespread corruption that happened during the COvid-19 pandemic.

South Africans question if the DA knows what it wants

One social media user posted a video of DA leader John Steenhuisen calling for a state of disaster in July 2022 to highlight the hypocrisy of the DA's latest antics.

Citizens slammed the DA for changing its tune on the national state of disaster.

Below are some comments:

@nature_ti commented:

"Everyone agrees that a state of disaster must be declared, just that they don't want it done as they will have nothing to blame Ramaphosa for."

@RNR98765 slammed:

"'Flip-flopers' comes to mind. Also, 'useless opposition' is obvious."

@HopSunnyBunny said:

"I don’t know who is worse… these ones or the EFF"

@ShaunK_86 claimed:

"This is what happens when you constantly complain and you cant remember what you've complained about."

Sona 2023: SA applauds da arriving at Ramaphosa’s address in all-black for “funeral of our country”

In another story, Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance made a statement when it arrived at Cape Town City Hall for the State of the Nation Address.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to address the country on Thursday evening, 9 February, on the successes of 2022 and the goals and objectives of 2023, SABC News reported.

The government spared no expense in rolling out the red carpet to welcome Members of Parliament, politicians and South Africa's political and social elite. But the DA stood out from the crowd for their choice of attire.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News