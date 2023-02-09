President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering the State of the Nation Address at the Cape Town City Council

The Democratic Alliance made a splash by arriving at the Sona dresses in all black from head to toe

South Africans say the DA's choice of attire is more than appropriate because citizens are mourning the death of a nation

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance made a statement when it arrived at Cape Town City Hall for the State of the Nation Address.

The Democratic Alliance arrived at the State of the Nation Address in all-black attire: Image: @Our_DA

President Cyril Ramaphoa is due to address the country on Thursday evening, 9 February, on the successes of 2022 and the goals and objectives of 2023, SABC News reported.

The government spared no expense in rolling out the red carpet t to welcome Members of Parliament, politicians and South Africa's political and social elite. But the DA stood out from the crowd for their choice of attire.

The party tweeted pictures of scores of party members walking towards city hall decked out in all black on Twitter. In the tweet, the opposition party lamented the state of South Africa, claiming it was a very dark day for many South Africans.

South Africans praise the DA for wearing black because the whole country is mourning the state of the nation

South Africans celebrated the main opposition party for rocking up at the Sona completely decked put in black because the state of the nation was South Africa's funeral.

This is what South Africans had to say:

@leona_kleynhans claimed:

"Mourning the state of our country and its people."

@Qali___commented:

"They are 100% correct. Actually, all South Africans should be joining the DA in mourning the sudden death of this once beautiful country today."

@Mrkev40 said:

"Thank you, DA."

@blvckskincowbxy asked:

"Is this a funeral or symbolizing blackouts?"

@Mamphephethe_10 added:

"Mourning the fall of South Africa."

@chantelle4u stated:

"Applicable attire for the funeral of our country."

@lindsaymanthey applauded:

"Good choice of colour."

Some people slammed the DA for merely showboating:

@Chumza1978 criticised:

"A real protest from politicians would be not to attend this farce."

@Hlarediahloga pointed out:

"DA will listen to Ramaphosa and enjoy Sona."

@QwinDido slammed

"The Drama!"

Sona 2023: No more lies, loadshedding and GBV top lists of what South Africans want from Ramaphosa’s address

In a related story, Briefly News reported that as the nation prepares to hear President Cyril Ramaphosa deliver the State of the Nation Address on Thursday evening, 9 February, South Africans have revealed what issues they would like addressed during the Sona.

From prominent politicians to ordinary citizens, people have not minced their words on the myriad of crises that require the ANC-led government's attention.

The Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to give local governments more power to make decisions and implement policy in energy, policing and rail.

