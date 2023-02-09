President Cyril Ramaphosa recommitted to investing in the hemp and cannabis sector in South Africa

Ramaphosa made these claims while delivering the State of the Nation Address (Sona) at Cape Town City Hall

Ramaphosa claimed the cannabis and hemp industry had great potential to boost economies in rural areas

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has once again committed to exploring what hemp and cannabis have to offer the South African economy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government would grow the weed sector during the Sona. Image: Leon Neal & stock image

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa was delivering the State of the National Address (Sona) when he said the government was creating the ultimate conditions for the sector to grow in Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, News24 reported.

Government departments will work hand-in-hand with traditional farmers to grow cannabis sector

Ramaposa said that the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development and the Department of Health would work hand-in-hand with traditional farmers to legitimise the sector.

The departments will explore the existing conditions for the outdoor cultivation of hemp and cannabis, in addition to collecting the plant from farmers.

Ramaphosa called growing the sector would bring much-needed economic energy to rural areas in the country.

Ramaphosa joked that SOuthAfricans are no strangers to harvesting cannabis claiming that people have "been growing this stuff for years, Newzroom Afrika reported.

The president laughed:

"it sent many children to school."

The idea of the legalisation of marijuana tickles South Africans

@abiel_ivy commented:

"Ramaphosa loves weed hle!! This year and last year he’s talking about ‘that plant’"

@SmugThierry said:

"Cyril just endorsed selling weed. Nah this guy is desperate for votes"

@BandzOfTroy added:

"Not Cyril calling weed "stuff'"

