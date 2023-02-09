The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) called President Cyril Ramaphosa a dictator who is weaponising the state

The party wants to take legal action after its members were forcibly removed from National Assembly

EFF leader Julius Malema said they are going to hold Ramaphosa accountable on several issues gripping South Africa

The EFF spoke to the media about being forcibly removed from the SONA for interrupting the president. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica and Esa Alexander/Getty

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) released a statement detailing how violently they were kicked out of the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The political party said its members were assaulted in Parliament by a mixture of law enforcement agencies who entered the chambers without being called by the Speaker of National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

"The scenes in Parliament today are reflective of the kind of Presidency Ramaphosa leads. It is one of the suppression of democratic debate, abuse of state organs and law enforcement agencies to undermine accountability and unrepentant violence."

The Economic Freedom Fighters say Ramaphosa is leading like a dictator

The EFF called President Cyril Ramaphosa a dictator who is using the state to fight his battles whenever he is inconvenienced or when his leadership skills are challenged.

EFF leader Julius Malema told the media that Ramaphosa was being protected by law enforcement agencies.

"The whole state has been collapsed in the protection of one man but we can assure South Africa that we will never get tired and we will hold him accountable."

Malema also said the EFF will be taking Mapisa-Nqakula to court for violating the rights of Members of Parliament when she refused to allow them to speak in the assembly.

South Africans discuss the EFF's disruption of the 2023 SONA

@Africanism188 said:

"Lols you think Nosiviwe is weak like Baleka Mbete jou domkop."

@NtombiSeele posted:

"They dealt with you nicely, you deserve it. But really you must change the strategy now it's boring."

@TonyMfariwapiki stated:

"Those who just onto the stage should be charged with treason."

@MrTBake1 said:

"Promises are kept in the EFF, corruption must be exposed."

@edith_booi mentioned:

"Your determination to hold the ruling party accountable is unmatched. You are appreciated.❤️"

@DukeofUngwaru stated:

"Too much noise full of fury signifying nothing."

@Nakedi02541270

"Yes our president must be protected from hooligans in red."

