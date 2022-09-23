Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi gave the green light for police officers to spot-check foreign nationals

The minister said random checks will be conducted to determine if foreign nationals are in the country legally

Motsoaledi said people would not be forced to carry around physical documents like during the apartheid era

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

PRETORIA - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) can spot-check foreign nationals to determine if they are legally in the country.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says police can conduct spot-checks on foreign nationals. Image: Nardus Engelbrecht & Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

He was briefing the home affairs portfolio committee when he made the remarks.

Motsoaledi said police now have the right to stop and ask foreign nationals about documentation. However, he said people would not be forced to carry around physical documents like during the apartheid era.

According to TimesLIVE, the documents will be checked against the national population register. Motsoaledi said the checks can be done on the spot.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The minister said it would be a pity for an individual to be arrested to do a manual check. He was responding to the backlog in permit appeals for asylum seekers and refugees.

Motsoaledi said four refugee centres had been reopened after being closed since 2020. According to SABC News, the centres are in Durban, Pretoria, Gqeberha and Musina.

Social media users react to the announcement:

@mkhululi_simon said:

“Spot checks are effective, but it will be interesting to see how this one will be done within the confines of the law and also how the cops will exercise their discretion that I’ll let this person go and stop this one because I suspect he’s an illegal foreigner then it turns out he’s SAn.”

@naeemkarim789 wrote:

“Now the police focus won’t be on crime, but to harass foreigners for small bribes. As it is the police force is clearly way too small.”

@leona_kleynhans added:

“So what kind of profiling is this? How do you recognise a foreigner walking down the street?”

Thabo Mbeki speaks on foreign nationals receiving social grants in South Africa, says Mzansi is not xenophobic

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported former President Thabo Mbeki was at Unisa on Wednesday, 21 September, to engage with students and diplomats about the current state of South Africa and the African continent.

Mbeki weighed in on the conversations happening in South Africa regarding foreign nationals and stated that many Africans contributed to the fight against apartheid and have a legitimate claim to come to SA.

The former president used Nigeria as an example and explained that the Nigerian government rallied citizens to crowdfund for the African National Congress(ANC), reports TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News